Man facing murder charge in James Island shooting investigation, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on James Island as a murder and attempted suicide.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a location on Oceanview Road Monday afternoon for what was believed to be a medical call.

“Inside the home, they found a woman dead and a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound,” said Andrew Knapp, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Knapp said deputies found a firearm nearby.

The wounded man, 56-year-old John Thomas Schaeffer, was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. He remains at the hospital in sheriff’s office custody while he is undergoing treatment.

Detectives believe Schaeffer shot the woman before shooting himself. Deputies said he now faces a murder charge.