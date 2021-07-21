Man passed teller note saying he had a bomb during attempted bank robbery, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided new information about an attempted bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon on Rivers Avenue.

Officers responded to a Wells Fargo just before 3:00 p.m. after someone pressed a panic alarm at the facility.

According to an incident report, an employee told officers that a male entered the bank and passed a note to the teller stating “robbery, no bait, no alarm, have bomb.”

The teller notified other tellers of the note and all three pressed the panic alarms, and the branch manager immediately began to remove patrons from the bank, which the report said caught the suspect’s attention, causing him to run from the business.

Aldofis Gibbs, 54, was arrested and is charged with ‘entering bank with intent to steal.’