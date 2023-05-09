CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of shooting and killing a family member inside a Charleston home in January 2019 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Paul Eugene Capps, 72 at the time, was arrested in January 2019 in connection with the death of his son-in-law, Jerry Hancock, according to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Hancock was 51 at the time.

Judge Roger Young accepted Capps’ plea in court Monday and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The state asked for the maximum sentence in this case.

Prosecutors said it all stemmed from a long-running feud that started after Hancock moved into Capps’ and his wife’s home following a divorce.

Capps allegedly agreed to sell the home to Hancock for around $210,000 with the agreement that Capps and his wife would remain in the home until after their deaths.

But when home prices began to rise in the surrounding area, Capps wanted Hancock to rework the deal for more money. Hancock refused, which sparked the feud.

Prosecutors said that in the months leading up to the shooting, Capps alleged that Hancock was abusing him. Police never found any evidence to back up that claim.

On the night of the murder, Capps’ wife returned home, with half a sandwich, after being out with friends. She told both men the sandwich was left in a refrigerator.

The woman went out to the garage and received a phone call from Hancock saying Capps had eaten his sandwich. Prosecutors said she went back into the home at the same time Hancock was leaving the kitchen – Capps came out of another room and shot Hancock four times in the head.