Man punches store clerk at Dollar General on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- On Saturday afternoon, Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Dollar General at 1238 Camp Road for an assault.

According to the Public Information Officer for CCSO, Captain Roger Antonio, the call came in just after 3:30 p.m.

A male customer got upset with a store clerk.

He threw items at the clerk, punched her several times, then fled the premises.

The subject was located on Seaside Lane and charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree.

The suspects name has not yet been released.

There are no additional details at this time.