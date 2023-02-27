CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An apparently intoxicated man who refused to leave a downtown Charleston bar on Saturday also threatened the life of a Charleston police officer, according to a report obtained by News 2.

Officers responded to a call for service at Henry’s Bar and Grill late Saturday night for a man who was refusing to leave and harassing customers on the sidewalk.

Police said they were aware of the man based on previous communication that was sent out to the agency. As they approached him, they said the man – identified as 44-year-old Waid Powell – attempted to hide in a small alcove.

While speaking with Powell, officers stated that he appeared to be “unsteady on his feet” and even reached out to a nearby wall to steady himself, despite the man telling officers that he only had one beer.

Powell’s “loud and boisterous” behavior attracted a crowd of about 25-50 people that had been standing in line outside Henry’s, according to the report.

An employee at the bar told officers that Powell also attempted to “wrestle” with patrons outside the bar prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Powell was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center; however, while en route to the jail, officers said the man engaged in a tirade that lasted the entire trip.

They said he first lobbed a series of insults and curse words at one of the officers which evolved into threats against the officer and his family.

“Mr. Powell stated that while he would not injure Officer Crosby directly, he would contact multiple individuals, known as “Jimmy, Tito, Moe” in order to arrange an apparent “accident” with plumbing equipment on the highway,” the report stated.

The officers said that Powell threatened everything from dropping a grand piano from a third story onto the officer, to burying him alive to suffocate him. He also threatened to drive into the officer’s house, kidnap him, and send him to a place “south of the border” where his skin would be flayed from his body and an acronym for “Waid Motherf—– Powell (WMP) would be carved into his skull with acid.

Powell also warned that he did “not make threats” but he “makes promises.”

He was placed on criminal trespass notice from Henry’s and charged with public disorderly conduct and threatening the life of a public employee.