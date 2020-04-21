Man says he was shot after his cousin yelled at a vehicle to ‘slow down’ in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on Stratton Drive in North Charleston.

According to an incident report, deputies were dispatched to Summerville Medical Center around 8:00 p.m. in response to a shooting victim that showed up at the ER.

The victim told deputies he was standing in his cousin’s driveway when a grey Kia SUV came speeding down the road and said his cousin yelled at the vehicle to slow down.

According to the report, the vehicle slowed down and eventually turned around and headed back in their direction.

The victim said he heard about eight gunshots and felt pain in his buttocks. He said is cousin drove him to Summerville Medical Center.

Capt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are continuing to investigate the information and evidence recovered from the scene along with statements from other victims, witnesses, and possible suspects.