MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who robbed a Mount Pleasant restaurant and seriously injured one of its employees has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime.

Brandon Lloyd Daniels, 31, entered through a back door at Tavern and Table on the night of April 4, 2018, and went into the restaurant’s office where several employees were gathered.

Prosecutors say Daniels pointed his firearm at the employees and demanded money. Evidence revealed that Daniels aimed his gun at the restaurant’s assistant manager and shot him in the lower back.

The victim, Chris Dixon, was seriously injured and suffered permanent injuries from the gunshot.

“Following the shooting, the employees complied with Daniels’ demands and handed him several of the restaurant’s cash drawers. As Daniels fled the scene, he fired two more shots inside the restaurant in the direction of another employee,” said Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

A federal jury convicted Daniels of Hobbs Act robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to the robbery, and felon in possession of ammunition in July 2022.

He was previously convicted of possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon in October 2021.

“The convictions stemmed from investigators’ discovery of a sawed-off shotgun in Daniels’ bedroom during the execution of a search warrant in connection with the Tavern and Table robbery,” said King.

Daniels, who is in federal custody, will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

