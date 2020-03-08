Man shot in leg after shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police officers heard gunshots in the area of Rivers Avenue and Easy Street and located numerous shell casings in the area.

As officers were investigating the incident, a 23-year-old male victim presented himself to Trident Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was determined that the victim was near 7575 Rivers Ave. when he was shot.

Officers say that the only suspect description is of a black vehicle that was last seen on Rivers Ave.

The incident remains under investigation of the North Charleston Police Department.