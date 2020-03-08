Man shot in leg after shooting in North Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MGN

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police officers heard gunshots in the area of Rivers Avenue and Easy Street and located numerous shell casings in the area.

As officers were investigating the incident, a 23-year-old male victim presented himself to Trident Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was determined that the victim was near 7575 Rivers Ave. when he was shot.

Officers say that the only suspect description is of a black vehicle that was last seen on Rivers Ave.

The incident remains under investigation of the North Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES