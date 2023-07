COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was shot in the leg during an altercation early Monday morning.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a Ross Avenue home just after 3:30 a.m. where they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was initially treated at the scene before he was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The incident is under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.