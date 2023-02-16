NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle outside a North Charleston restaurant.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were called to the Outback Steakhouse on Wednesday night after a person was hit by a car following what may have been a domestic-related incident.

The victim told police he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle after witnessing a physical altercation between his co-worker and another person. The man said he then saw the woman try to strike his co-worker with the vehicle, according to a police report.

That vehicle was described as a black 2017 Mazda 3.

The co-worker told officers that he was sitting on a keg near the back door while smoking a cigarette when the woman tried to hit him with the vehicle – but she instead hit the other man with the bumper of her car.

Investigators are searching for that woman. Her name was not provided.