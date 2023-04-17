NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a 69-year-old victim with a 2×4 over the weekend.

A witness told North Charleston officers that the suspect and victim were arguing while they were working with wood, according to an incident report.

The report alleges that the victim turned around and began to walk away when the suspect picked up a piece of 2×4 and struck him in the back of the head once, causing a laceration and knocking the man to the ground.

The suspect struck the victim again, in the forehead, causing another laceration and then left the scene.

“The suspect shortly after returned on foot and was detained by officers,” the report said.

Mark Johnson was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault and battery. He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police said the victim was initially checked out by EMS, but noted that he was “not very responsive with officers.”