CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges after allegedly claiming to have a bomb during a West Ashley bank robbery.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to United Bank on Orleans Road on Dec. 9 around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

The teller told police that a man — later identified as Laval Hazel — entered the bank and handed the teller a note that read “I have a bomb” before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, a CPD report states.

Hazel, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with entering a bank with intent to steal.

He is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.