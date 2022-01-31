Driver told Summerville Police that he was paranoid during traffic stop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who told authorities that he was paranoid was arrested on gun, drug charges after first running from a traffic stop in Summerville.

An officer with the Summerville Police Department was patrolling Gahagan Road just after midnight Saturday when they noticed a Chevrolet pickup truck having difficulty staying in its lane. A report from the officer stated the truck crossed the center line several times and had an expired registration.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and after it finally came to a stop, the driver told the responding officer that his truck was “acting crazy.”

When asked why it took so long for him to stop, the man replied: “Hmm officer, I didn’t see. I get paranoid.” A report said his hands were shaking and the man was seen constantly looking around.

The driver, who was eventually identified as Jamichael Lee Howard, again told the officer that he gets paranoid, and that is when the officer noticed the truck begin to roll forward.

Howard put the truck in gear, accelerated, and drove away from the traffic stop, according to the report.

The report said Howard drove recklessly as he attempted to elude officers. He eventually entered Hillcrest Cemetery where he eventually hit a ditch and then collided with a tree.

Howard attempted to climb out of the passenger window, but then exited through the driver’s side and fell to the ground, according to the report. He continued to resist arrest but was eventually detained.

Police said they discovered a red Kel-Tac handgun underneath his body. They also found a rifle magazine in his truck that was loaded with fourteen .223 rounds and a red bag with 23 9mm rounds on the passenger floorboard.

A white powder and crystal-like substance were found in a clear plastic baggie in Howard’s pocket. Police said that field-tested presumptive for methamphetamines.

Howard was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.