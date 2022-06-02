CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Dorchester County man has filed a lawsuit against a national campgrounds company and a porta potty rental company after he claims he was trapped inside a portable toilet stall for nearly an hour.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Charleston County, the plaintiff alleges that in February of 2020 he was using a portable shower trailer located on a Kampgrounds of America (KOA) site in Charleston when he felt it move and noticed he was trapped inside.

The portable shower trailer was owned and operated by Nature’s Calling Inc., a subsidiary of United Site Services (USS). Both companies are named in the lawsuit.

According to the factual allegations, an employee for Nature’s Calling Inc. loaded the shower trailer onto a truck without inspecting the inside of the trailer and transported it about forty-five minutes away from the campground. The employee, who is also named in the suit, later admitted that he had forgotten to check the trailer before transporting it.

The plaintiff claims he was “tossed around inside the toilet stall of the trailer along with feces, urine, and other bodily fluids for the duration of the trip.” He said he was unable to exit the trailer until it was unloaded and emerged “covered in waste matter.”

The man suffered injuries to his ankle and head resulting in “substantial” medical bills, as well as “mental anguish, emotional distress, and humiliation.”

Now, he is suing KOA, the transport driver, and USS for negligence and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Neither KOA nor USS returned a request for comment.

*Editor’s Note: The plaintiff’s attorney has notified News 2 that the defendants have not yet been served.