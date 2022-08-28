HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted for kidnapping his daughter, 7, and running from law enforcement for days has been apprehended.

The Hanahan Police Department announced Christopher Constine was located and arrested on Sunday. But few details about his arrest were provided.

Following a call to law enforcement regarding a domestic assault, Constine and his daughter, Lillian, went missing on Wednesday after leading police in a pursuit from Hanahan to downtown Charleston and sparking a multi-agency search.

The child was later found safe near Hampton Park in downtown Charleston but Christopher remained at large.

The Hanahan Police Department is expected to release additional information when available.