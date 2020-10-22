Man wanted for breaking into cars, Charleston Police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 28-year-old man is wanted by the Charleston Police Department for breaking into vehicles.

Police say Dwayne Howard Robinson is wanted on four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and four counts of petit larceny.

They say Robinson is known to frequent the Ardmore Neighborhood.

He is described at 5’10” and 150 lbs. If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-call Detective.