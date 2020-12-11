Man wanted for October 28 homicide in Georgetown extradited back to South Carolina

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was wanted for murder in Georgetown County and later located in Georgia has been extradited back to South Carolina.

Last month, officials with the Georgetown Police Department announced the arrest of David Denon Tyrone Green, 20, in connection to an October 28 shooting at Bethel Apartments.

Green was the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection to the incident, with Zavion Taheim Woodward (18) arrested on November 6 and Jerry Lee Williams (18) arrested on November 7. A juvenile suspect was charged as well.

Officers arrived at the Bethel Apartments back in October and located a male victim who was found with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Green fled the state to avoid prosecution. He was entered into the National Crime Information Center as wanted and later located outside of Augusta, Georgia by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and taken into custody.

He was extradited back to South Carolina on Thursday night by investigators with the Georgetown Police Department. He has been booked into the Georgetown County Jail.