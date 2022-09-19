Image of Deangelo Tucker provided via wanted persons flyer by the Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man wanted on domestic violence and burglary charges.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Monday they are searching for a 39-year-old man accused in a domestic violence and burglary case out of downtown Charleston but did not provide specifics about the crimes.

Deangelo Tucker is described as a Black male approximately 5’11 in height and 170 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Tucker’s whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.