Man who assaulted girlfriend at West Ashley bowling alley temporarily blocked from practicing law in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An attorney who police say assaulted his girlfriend at a Lowcountry bowling alley is temporarily barred from practicing law in South Carolina.

Pano Michael DuPree, 58, was charged with third degree assault and battery after assaulting his girlfriend at Ashley Lanes bowling alley in March.

According to a police report, a witness told authorities DuPree entered the bowling alley and walked up to a woman, and began arguing with her. They said he later “started placing his arms around her neck from behind, trying to place her in a chokehold,” and pulled her hair.

The report stated a bystander punched DuPree in the face as a result, knocking him to the ground.

Dupree is a lawyer specializing in criminal defense, personal injury litigation, and general services, according to his website.

Documents from the South Carolina Supreme Court show DuPree’s license to practice law in South Carolina is suspended until further order by the court.