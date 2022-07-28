MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Thursday charges against a man who fired multiple shots inside a garage earlier this month.

Authorities responded to a home off Founders Way on July 13 after receiving reports that a person in a bullet-resistant vest had fired multiple shots.

Matthew Aaron Rodriguez, 28, was taken into custody after police said he entered a person’s garage and fired approximately 16 rounds from a handgun, causing damage to the home and to the victim’s vehicles.

Officers found Rodriguez in the wood line outside of the victim’s home. Police at the time noted that he would likely be charged after undergoing a psychological evaluation.

Rodriguez was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling on July 21. He posted a $25,000 bond.

No one was injured during the shooting.