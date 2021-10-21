Man who forced way into Joseph R. Pye Elementary taken to hospital for medical evaluation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities released new details about a man who forced their way into Joseph R. Pye Elementary School on Wednesday.

According to an incident report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the school on Patriot Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of an intruder being in the school.

A school resource officer stopped the man and took him into custody before other officers arrived.

Police say the 31-year-old man, which the report referred to as Mr. Mitchell, was placed in the back of a patrol car and “kept under watch” due to his mental state.

Additional officers arrived to clear the school and take them off lockdown. Students were later dismissed and safely sent home, according to a spokesperson for Dorchester District 2.

An officer followed Dorchester County EMS to a local hospital where security and several nurses were awaiting their arrival. Mitchell was placed on a gurney and “restrained for his safety and for the staff’s safety,” according to the report.

Charges had not yet been filed against Mitchell as of noon Thursday.