Man who set fire to Charleston PD cruiser during May 2020 riot sentenced to state prison after guilty plea

Abraham Jenkins, 26, was sentenced to 18 months in a state prison for his role in a riot that happened May 2020 in downtown Charleston (Booking photo courtesy Charleston County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man will serve more than a year in a South Carolina prison for his actions during the May 2020 riot in downtown Charleston.

Abraham Jenkins pled guilty this week to charges of second-degree assault and battery, third-degree arson, and malicious injury to property.

Evidence showed Jenkins stood on top of a Mount Pleasant Police Department vehicle and damaged it. He also sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers who were patrolling Charleston on two separate occasions and threw a water bottle at a patrolling officer.

Jenkins also took a burning t-shirt and threw it through a broken back window of a Charleston Police cruiser, causing damage to the cruiser.

Jenkins was initially arrested by the North Charleston Police Department following a protest at City Hall on June 1, 2020. Following his arrest there, it was discovered that Charleston Police were looking for him regarding arson.

Jenkins will serve 18 months in state prison on top of the 18 months he will serve in federal prison after being sentenced on federal charges back in July. He also faces 36 months of supervised release as part of his federal sentence.