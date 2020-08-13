Man who stole cab of 18-wheeler last week was arrested Wednesday for hit-and-run with another 18-wheeler

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of stealing the cab of an 18-wheeler last week in Ladson has been arrested for an unrelated hit and run in a transfer truck.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were assisting other agencies in the search for a suspect on August 6th when they learned the individual stole the truck from a business on Highway 78.

Authorities used the truck’s GPS tracking and followed it to the West Ashley area where they located it unoccupied and disabled on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Essex Farms.

The suspect, 29-year-old Austin Grimes, was not located.

Deputies later responded to the Hershey Mobile Home Park in Dorchester County on Wednesday, August 12th in reference to a hit and run where multiple vehicles were left damaged.

The suspect’s vehicle, an Atlas Van Lines 18-wheeler, was spotted in the area of Highway 17-A and a traffic stop was attempted.

According to an incident report, Grimes drove through a red light at Dorchester Road in an attempt t elude deputies. He continued on a path towards Colleton County.

Deputies say Grimes attempted to hit a deputy cruiser on Jefferies Highway before making his way towards I-95.

The chase ended when the tires on the 18-wheeler blew and the vehicle came to a stop near the 71 northbound mile marker.

Grimes was apprehended and booked into the Dorchester County jail where he will be served with active warrants out of Charleston County.