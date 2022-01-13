Man wins $100K on lottery ticket from Circle K in Mount Pleasant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in Mount Pleasant is celebrating a $100,000 win.

State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Circle K on Long Grove Road in Mount Pleasant, which matched numbers drawn on September 27.

The winner said he waited until the new year to cash his winning ticket. “I’m buying a new truck,” the winner said.

The Circle K in Mount Pleasant received a $1,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES