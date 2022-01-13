Man wins $100K on lottery ticket from Circle K in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in Mount Pleasant is celebrating a $100,000 win.

State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Circle K on Long Grove Road in Mount Pleasant, which matched numbers drawn on September 27.

The winner said he waited until the new year to cash his winning ticket. “I’m buying a new truck,” the winner said.

The Circle K in Mount Pleasant received a $1,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.