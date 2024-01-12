FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A quick stop at a Folly Beach convenience store proved lucky for one Lowcountry man.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the man picked five winning numbers in a Palmetto Cash 5 drawing at the Circle K on Center Street. He won $300,000 on the ticket.

The man joked that he used a “highly secret formula” in picking his numbers. In reality, the man said he selected the numbers at random. “It was a surprise,” he told lottery officials.

Winning numbers drawn on Dec. 23 were 19, 20, 25, 28 and 31.

The winner said he plans on saving the money and will “continue to try my luck,” he said.

Circle K #2720839 on Folly Beach received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Lottery officials say the odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.