SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man went home with much more than a cart full of groceries during a trip to the grocery store.

A lucky lottery player, who did not want to be identified, purchased a Powerball ticket and Quick Pick while shopping at the Publix off Old Trolley Road in Summerville.

He was shocked to learn that his Powerball ticket matched all four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball number on November 26. Those numbers were: 15, 30, 47, 50, 51, and Powerball: 3

“I’ve been playing for years,” the winner said. “Nobody was more stunned than me to win that much.”

His prize would have been $50,000; however, his winnings were multiplied to $500,000 when the PowerPlay multiplier was selected to a “10,” according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

They explained that the PowerPlay is a game add-on that costs an additional $1. “10” is the rarest and largest multiplier possible.

The lucky lottery player used his winnings to move into a new home.

Publix in Summerville received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

The odds of winning $500,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 10X multiplier being selected are 1 in 43 when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

The estimated jackpot for Monday’s Powerball® drawing is $502 million.