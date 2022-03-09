CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are investigating after reports of a man wearing body armor wandering around Johns Island Airport on Wednesday.

According to CPD, officers responded to the airport around noon in response to reports of a man “acting strangely” and possibly armed.

Authorities said the individual wound up leaving the airport in a vehicle, where police stopped and detained him on Fort Trenholm Rd. After searching the vehicle, they found “suspicious” items in the back and called HazMat to the scene.

It was later determined that the man suffers from mental health issues.

They are still on scene with the vehicle according to CPD.

This story is breaking and will be updated