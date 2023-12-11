CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members and local and state leaders gathered on the fourth night of Chanukah Sunday evening to celebrate and kindle four lights on the menorah.

The 16th annual Chanukah on the Square took place in Marion Square, filled with live entertainment, children’s activities, and delicious treats.

“It was really fun, I’ve gone here for this event since I moved here in 2020 and each year it has gotten even better, so this was really awesome tonight,” said Jill Goodman, a student at Lucy Beckham High School.

“Yeah, it’s really wonderful just seeing the entire community coming out and getting to light candles all together as one giant community, it’s something special, and it’s something that not a ton of cities around the world get to do in such an open public forum like this,” said Jordan Kodner, Director of Hillel at the College of Charleston.

Event organizers say the family-friendly event is one of the largest annual Jewish events in South Carolina. Along with the live entertainment, food stations and activities, those attending heard messages from many different local and state leaders who shared their support for the Jewish community.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (SC-01), South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg along with Mayor-elect William Cogswell were all in attendance.

“We who are not Jewish, we should see it as our responsibility, to stand strong, and to stand firm, and to stand in front of our Jewish Community,” said Sen. Scott.

The presence of elected leaders at Sunday night’s event is what Rabbi Yossi Refson called heartwarming.

“Having so many state leaders come tonight, and especially acknowledging the challenges that they each went through to be here. Each of them tried so hard to come here and put in tremendous efforts it’s heartwarming and uplifting for the Jewish Community to see our elected officials coming together in support of the Jewish Community like this,” Rabbi Yossi Refson, Chabad of Charleston Center for Jewish Life.

The last night of Chanukah is Thursday, December 14.