CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week is March 13th-19th. Watch the above video to hear from a member of the National MS Society, Rich Maxwell, who shares his personal connection to the disease and how you can get involved.

On April 30th, the MS Society is hosting a walk in Charleston to raise awareness and money for those living with MS. If you would like to participate in the walk, click here for more information.