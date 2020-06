NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to attend the March Toward Hope in North Charleston.

The march was put together by Pastor Thomas Dixon.

Assembly for the march will start on Saturday, June 6 at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Mall Drive at 10:00 AM.

The march will make its way to North Charleston City Hall for the Say Their Names Rally from which will be from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM.