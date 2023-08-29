CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is expected to speak Wednesday at the College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit Series.

This is the second time Williamson has participated in the College of Charleston event. She last spoke with students, faculty, and staff back in April of this year.

The series encourages political participation throughout the campus community by providing a platform for dialogue with state and national leaders, according to the college.

“At its core, the series engages today’s youth by meeting students where they are – in the classroom, outside their residence hall and through their social networks – to create curious, informed and engaged individuals who are ready and able to engender political and social change,” the college said.

Wednesday’s event will take place in Stern Student Center (Room 205) from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Williamson has authored 14 books, seven of which were named a New York Times bestseller. She is also the founder of the California-based nonprofit Project Angel Food, a meals-on-wheels to support the seriously ill who are homebound.

She also ran for president in 2020.