CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is set to speak at the College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit series on Thursday afternoon.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in Rivers Green behind Addlestone Library at 3:30 p.m.

The series encourages political participation throughout the campus community by providing a platform for dialogue with state and national leaders, according to the college.

Williamson is a political activist who advocated for the creation of a U.S. Department of Peace and reparations to Black Americans, as well as significant changes to the education system and Medicare.

She is also a “spiritual thought leader” and a bestselling author of 13 self-help books.

Williamson previously ran for president in 2020.