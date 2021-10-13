Marie Delcioppo resigns from Charleston City Council amid “recent health challenge”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – District One Councilmember Marie Delcioppo has resigned due to what she said was a “recent health challenge.”

Delcioppo was elected in November 2019 and serves the Daniel Island and Wando communities.

“Serving the citizens of District One on Charleston City Council has been one of the great honors of my life and a genuine labor of love. Due to a recent health challenge, however, I have made the decision to step aside and make room for a new representative who is able to give this important job the attention it deserves,” she said in a statement.

Delcioppo thanked citizens and her colleagues, who she said have worked hard to keep the city safe and strong over the past two years she served on council.

“It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Charleston, and I look forward to continuing that work as a private citizen in the days ahead,” she said.

“On behalf of all our citizens, I’d like to thank Marie for her outstanding service to the city of Charleston, and to wish her well as she returns to private life. Throughout her time on council, she has been an exemplary public servant, and her contributions will surely be missed,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Her resignation is effective October 13th.

A special election will be held on January 11, 2022, to fill her seat. City leaders say the candidate filing period will run from October 29, 2021, at 12 p.m. to November 8, 2021, at 12 p.m.