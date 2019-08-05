Two vigils planned in Charleston to honor victims of weekend shootings

Charleston, SC – A vigil is planned for Marion Square Monday night to honor the lives of the people killed in Texas and Ohio. The event begins at 7:00 pm.

The event will include 29 minutes of prayer. It’s being hosted by the SC National Action Network and the SC Brady Campaign.

“There is much work in communities and legislatively to be done to create safe spaces. Tomorrow, we ask that we start by taking twenty nine minutes along with people across the country. After that, we pool our strengths and work together to create answers,” organizers wrote in a media release about the event.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and SC State Representative Wendell Gilliard are expected to attend.

A second vigil is planned from 8:00 until 9:00 pm at the International Longshoremen’s Association (Local 1422) 1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403.

” In order to express our outrage, the following gun violence prevention groups have banned together with our local Latino community to make a stand against these violent, often racist attacks on America,” organizers wrote in a media release.