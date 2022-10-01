MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, who many Charleston-area television viewers affectionately know as “Mama,” passed away Friday, according to her family. She was 101.

“Mama lived a long life and a blessed life. She went peacefully to sleep yesterday,” said Margaret Bonifay, Armstrong’s daughter.

“Mama” was a fixture of commercial advertising in the 1980s, 90s, and early 2000s as the face of Mama’s Used Cars – often seen saving her on-the-air son “David” from his own clumsy antics.

Bonifay said her mother humbly appreciated the love and adoration the community showed her for nearly 25 years. “If they wanted to speak with her or take a picture, she never said no,” Bonifay recalled.

The family is working on arraignments for a private funeral service.

Mary Armstrong and Carolyn Murray in February 2021.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray caught up with Armstrong after celebrating her 100th birthday in February 2021. Still witty and wise, she shared with Carolyn her days of filming those iconic television commercials alongside sidekick David Simmons and noted people would still stop to say hello to Mama anytime she ventured out of the house.