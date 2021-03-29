Mary Ford Early Learning & Family Center hosts virtual cooking class for parents, students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mary Ford Early Learning & Family Center on Monday held their fifth virtual cooking event for parents and students.

46 families participated in Monday’s “take and make” style event, in which ingredient bags were prepped for the families, and they followed along virtually with Chef Victor Hranowsky.

Provided

Nearly 350 families have participated in the events overall.

The classes provide an opportunity for families to enjoy an activity together and learn how to make healthy, delicious meals.