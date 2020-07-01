Mask mandates continue throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Masks are now required in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, the Isle of Palms and Edisto Island.

You must wear masks in most public places including grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

Kiawah’s mandate goes into effect at noon Wednesday.

Dorchester City Council and Sullivan’s Island Town Council plan to discuss their masks mandates today.

If approved, masks will be mandatory in some public spaces, retail stores, and restaurants on Sullivan’s Island. For Dorchester County, they will be mandatory in retail stores and restaurants.

