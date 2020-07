CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The House of Representatives for the state of South Carolina will be distributing 1,000 personal protective masks and information sheets on COVID-19 in the Lowcountry.

The distribution will begin today at 1 p.m.

They will begin at Gadsden Green, then move on to Joseph Floyd Manor, and the final stop for the day will be Bayside Manor.

The distribution was able to occur due to the donations and assistance from The Citadel, MUSC, and the ILA Longshoreman Union.