Massage therapy business on Ashley River Road operated as brothel, SLED says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A massage parlor in Charleston County has been busted for allegedly operating as a brothel, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED agents charged a Beaufort County woman for operating the massage parlor that permitted commercial sex activity.

The business, Oriental Massage Therapy, located on Ashley River Road in Charleston County, also operated within close proximity of a public childcare facility.

Lina Tan Driggers, 58, was charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100 yards of childcare facility, SLED stated.

The investigation was requested by the Summerville Police Department. Driggers has been booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A sign on the front door of the business said it has been deemed unsafe by the Charleston Fire Department over multiple fire code violations, and work done without a permit. The latest inspection happened on October 7th.