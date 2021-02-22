Massive food distributions, diaper giveaway, and hygiene products giveaway in Summerville and North Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Centers will be having massive food distributions, a diaper giveaway, and a hygiene product giveaway in Summerville.

The giveaways will begin on Monday, February 22nd, with a fresh fruits and vegetables giveaway starting at 2 p.m. Monday’s giveaway will start at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Family YMCA located at 208 W. Doty Ave. in Summerville.

On Wednesday, February 24th, there will be another giveaway at the Community Resource Center North Charleston located at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln. starting at 2 p.m.

The last giveaway will be Saturday, February 27th, at the Community Resource Center North Charleston. This will be a massive diaper and hygiene kit distribution starting at 11 a.m.

The Community Resource Centers and its volunteers are working to help members in the community during the pandemic.

For more information regarding the giveaways, you can contact Louis L. Smith at 843-530-6473.