Massive military training held in Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large-scale military exercise will be hosted this week in the Lowcountry.

Joint Base Charleston will host the 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. for a Level III Deployment Readiness Exercise.

The goal is to familiarize soldiers and units with plans and functions related to deploying or facilitating a deployment. The training has been dubbed “Exercise Dragon Lifeline.”

The large-scale exercise runs this week until August 8. The training includes airmen, sailors, soldiers and senior leaders from over 114 military occupational specialties.

“Joint Base Charleston is an invaluable strategic asset to the US military because of its unique geographical proximity to other major military installations, such as Fort Bragg and Joint Base Langley Eustis,” according to a statement from the Joint Base spokesperson. “In addition, Charleston is home to one of the largest fleets of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the Air Force, making it an ideal location for logistical operations such as Exercise Dragon Lifeline.”

Parts of the exercise will also take place at Fort Bragg and Joint Base Langley Eustis.

ITINERARY:

August 7th: 8:30 a.m. – Soldiers will conduct both rail and port operations on Joint Base Charleston.

August 8th: 10 p.m. – 3ESC will conduct a joint exercise with the 437th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Charleston and land heavy equipment back at Fort Bragg, N.C.