Mathis Ferry Road reopens after a vehicle crashed into a power box

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Mathis Ferry Road has reopened after it was shut down for some time early Wednesday morning due to a crash.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said a vehicle struck a power box, which caused an outage of the traffic light on Whipple Road at Snee Farm.

#BREAKING— Mathis Ferry is closed between Hospital Drive and Whipple Road after a car strikes a power box. Officers are blocking off parts of the road. No real impact to traffic as of right now. Will update. pic.twitter.com/bFtPheIy4z — Olivia Parsons (@oliviaparsonstv) February 12, 2020

A temporary stop sign was placed in the area and drivers are advised to use caution when driving nearby.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative says this could be an extended fix throughout the day. After reopening the roadway, Mount Pleasant Police said crews will be back at the site to continue work later in the day.