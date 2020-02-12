Mathis Ferry Road reopens after a vehicle crashed into a power box

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Mathis Ferry Road has reopened after it was shut down for some time early Wednesday morning due to a crash.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said a vehicle struck a power box, which caused an outage of the traffic light on Whipple Road at Snee Farm.

A temporary stop sign was placed in the area and drivers are advised to use caution when driving nearby.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative says this could be an extended fix throughout the day. After reopening the roadway, Mount Pleasant Police said crews will be back at the site to continue work later in the day.

