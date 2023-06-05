NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian and actor Matt Rife is set to perform in North Charleston later this year.

The comedian, who has gained popularity through social media sites like YouTube and TikTok, announced his ProbleMATTIC World Tour, which includes a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 7.

Tickets for the North Charleston tour date go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. and presale tickets are available beginning Tuesday, June 6.

Rife’s ProbleMATTIC World Tour will bring laughs to dozens of cities across North America along with stops in Australia and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Matt Rife.

Rife will also perform at Township Auditorium in Columbia on December 8.

For a full list of tour dates, click here.