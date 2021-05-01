May 1st: One month from the start of hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re officially one month out from the start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and there is never a better time than the present to review your hurricane preparedness plan.

There was a total of 30 named storms last year. Thirteen of those storms were hurricanes and six were major hurricanes. Two of them made a close call with the South Carolina coastline – Tropical Storm Bertha and Hurricane Isaias.

Forecasters with Colorado State University say we’re in for another busy season in 2021. They’re predicting 17 named storms with eight hurricanes and four of them becoming major storms.

Colorado State University forecasters predict there will be 80 named storm days this hurricane season, 35 hurricane days and nine major hurricane days.

While it’s impossible to predict this early where hurricanes will make landfall and who will be impacted, Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler reminds everyone that it only takes one hurricane to make landfall for it to be a bad hurricane season for someone.

Now is a good time to review your hurricane preparedness plan, such as knowing your evacuation route, when to leave if an evacuation order is issued by the governor, and where you’ll go if a storm threatens our coast.

You should also take the time to build or refresh your hurricane preparedness kit. Make sure you have fresh batteries and other supplies so that you can avoid a rush for supplies if a storm comes our way.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st and runs through the end of November.

Count on Storm Team 2 – the Lowcountry’s most experienced weather team – to keep you updated this hurricane season on-air, online, in the app, and on social media.