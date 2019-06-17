Maybank and Main Improvements Project Workshop

Charleston S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County and City of Charleston are hosting a public meeting about the Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning Project

County and City Planning staff will present specific zoning overlay details and map drafts for public review and comment. The workshop will also include updates on transportation and public works projects within the zoning district.

Tonight’s meeting will focus on the Johns Island portion of Maybank Highway and will include Main Road. There will be a formal presentation starting at 6 p.m. at St. John’s High School.

The purpose of this collaborative planning effort is to create consistent land use, zoning, and development requirements between the County and City for the Maybank Highway corridor, and for the County to create a new Main Road Overlay Zoning District. Attendees will be encouraged to provide feedback through comment cards and a public comment session. These meetings are the third round of public workshops regarding the Maybank Highway and Main Road corridors.

For additional information regarding the Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning Project, click here.