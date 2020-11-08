Mayor John Tecklenburg releases statement on President-Elect Joe Biden

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg made a statement on President-Elect Joe Biden’s projected win in the 2020 election.

Mayor Tecklenburg made a post on Facebook to discuss his feelings on the 2020 election.

He started off with a quote from President Abraham Lincoln that stated “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”

He explained his reason for endorsing Biden during the election.

“I believe he understands the truth of those words in his bones. He knows that the overwhelming majority of Americans are good and decent people who want what’s best for our country.” Mayor John Tecklenburg

He ended his statement by explaining how he will continue to serve the Charleston community.