Mayor John Tecklenburg talks to News 2 about Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke with News 2 about how the Coronavirus is impacting Charleston and the measures that the city is taking to fight the virus.

While many events across the state have been cancelled, Mayor Tecklenburg says he doesn’t want that to scare people, and made it clear that the cancellations are preventative measures:

“We really are still uncovering the facts, and so when it comes time to making decisions, about events, and do you have a parade next week, I almost feel like we are making decisions without having all the evidence that we would like to have just because a lot of tests haven’t been done.” Major John Tecklenburg

Mayor Tecklenburg also said that this hyper-focused attention on proper hygiene is a good thing for all of our communities:

“All good, healthy, common sense hygiene practices, so the opportunity we have before us is ending up being a healthier, and a more well city, and world.” Mayor John Tecklenburg

