Mayor John Tecklenburg to speak at Gullah Geechee Black History Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gullah Geechee Black History Market will happen Saturday at the Cigar Factory with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg giving opening remarks.

Attendees of The Gullah Geechee Black History Markey can look forward to ancestor art exhibitions, along with vendors gathered together to honor the laborers who constructed Charleston’s Cigar Factory.

The event will feature authentic Gullah/Geechee artifacts, music, hand-crafted goods, diverse arrangements of cultural art and apparel, and signature cuisines.

Admission is free, however, donations are appreciated and will go towards the Destiny Community Cafe.

There will be entertainment and a vendor walkthrough fit for all ages.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and is located at 701 East Bay Street.

Tickets are available here.