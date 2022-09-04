CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is calling on state lawmakers to take action on illegal guns following two shootings in Charleston on Saturday night.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. The victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier that night, The Charleston Police Department received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments where a 13-year-old was injured.

In a statement issued Sunday, Mayor Tecklenburg said “the senseless violence has to stop.”

“So far this year, we’ve lost nine souls to violence here in Charleston — which, sadly and remarkably, appears to be somewhat below the statewide average. But let’s be honest: With more than 30 shootings to date, including those last night, that number could be much higher. In fact, if it weren’t for our police officers’ advanced trauma training, the Medical University’s world-class emergency unit, and the grace of a loving God, it would be much higher.”

Tecklenburg implored state lawmakers to reform laws related to illegal guns and repeat offenders, citing them as clear challenges to reducing gun violence.

“Illegal guns are everywhere. Our courts are routinely releasing dangerous repeat offenders. And all the while, our police are stuck in the middle, doing their level best to keep us safe, while the system keeps putting more illegal guns and repeat offenders out on the streets.”

While the mayor said the City will work to fight those challenges at the local level, he said action at the state level is critical because “as a city, we’re literally prohibited from taking action in either area.”

“We can and will continue to fight these problems here in Charleston. That’s our job, and we’re accountable. But the hard truth is this: In South Carolina, only the state legislature has the authority to reform our laws with regard to illegal guns and repeat violent offenders. As a city, we’re literally prohibited from taking action in either area. I know how hard many of our state representatives on both sides of the aisle are working on these issues. And it’s critically important that we as citizens let them know they have our full support as they continue to fight for these much-needed reforms.”

Furthermore, Tecklenburg encouraged lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to work together for the benefit of the community.

“Public safety is the first and most important job of government,” he said. “And regardless of party or ideology, we must all work together to stop this violence, and keep our city and citizens safe.”