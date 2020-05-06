Mayor of North Charleston to announce reopening plan, wants citizens to stay safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce how the city plans to return to normal.

Mayor Keith Summey is expected to announce a return to regular city services, including letting the public back into City Hall.

Mayor Summey says safety is his top priority and he will issue social distancing measures to keep citizens and workers healthy and safe.

“Let’s do it right. Let’s be right this first time so that we can get back to normalcy,” he said in a video message posted to Facebook. “These businesses can start prospering again. The community can start prospering again. It’s all about teamwork.”

Wednesday’s news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall. News 2 will stream is live at counton2.com/event-stream.